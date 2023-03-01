ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Decision to Do ‘Judaai’ Wasn't Easy’: Anil Kapoor on 26 Years of His Film

'Judaai' starring Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Sridevi, was released in theatres in 1997.

Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar, celebrated 26 years of its release on 28 February. The romantic drama, directed by Raj Kanwar, first hit the silver screen in 1997.

On the occasion, Anil took to Instagram to share some pictures from the film. The actor also penned a heartfelt note, in which he opened up about his decision to do the film.

In his caption, Anil wrote, "The decision to do Judaai was not easy one for me at the time, but I’m so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies – Sri and Urmila and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!"

Here, take a look:

In the photos, Anil could be seen posing with his co-actors Urmila and Sridevi and the film's producer, Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anil was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar's action thriller series The Night Manager, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series is a Hindi remake of Tom Hiddleton's popular British series of the same name.

The actor will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming aerial action thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. 

