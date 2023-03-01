‘The Decision to Do ‘Judaai’ Wasn't Easy’: Anil Kapoor on 26 Years of His Film

Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar, celebrated 26 years of its release on 28 February. The romantic drama, directed by Raj Kanwar, first hit the silver screen in 1997.

On the occasion, Anil took to Instagram to share some pictures from the film. The actor also penned a heartfelt note, in which he opened up about his decision to do the film.