Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Negative Criticism of ‘Sob Stories’ on Reality Shows
Urmila Matondkar will be judging the third season of 'DID Super Moms'
Veteran actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, is making a comeback on reality shows after almost a decade. The Rangeela actor will soon be seen judging the dance moves of Indian mothers on DID Super Moms Season 3.
In her recent interview with ET Times, the actor commented on the negative criticism that reality shows generally face for promoting 'sob stories' and said, "People should know their (contestants) journey and the hardwork they have put in."
Urmila, further told ET Times, that she doesn't know about other reality shows, but with DID Super Moms, they will try to focus on telling the stories of the contestants, without which, it will be hard to showcase their journeys. "Having said that I also want to say that the contestants you are going to see on the show, are here because of their talent and not because of their stories. So if you get to see contestants with a very emotional background in the show, their stories are not the reason why they have succeeded or gone ahead in the show," the actor added.
Urmila, who is a trained Indian-classical dancer, shared her love for the art form in the same interview and said, "For me dance is like a poetry in the moment, it is something which you are expressing through your body instead of your words. I see a lot of contemporary dance which completely blows my mind, the body language and the lines, they connect with you. So even that is brilliant just like our Indian thumkas."
The actor will be seen as one of the three judges alongside Remo D'souza and Bhagyashree on the third season of DID Super Moms. The show's auditions have already begun and it's all set to go on air from 2 July on Zee TV.
