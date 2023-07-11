'Stree 2' Shoot Begins: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Unveil Film's Spooky Theme

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have begun filming for Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. On 11 July, the film's makers unveiled the spooky theme of the much-awaited sequel from Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and announced its release date.

Taking to social media, the actors dropped an announcement video for the same, which features the message, "O Stree, raksha karna!" (O Lady, protect us.) Unlike the franchise's previous film, Stree 2 is haunted by the terror of a headless man.