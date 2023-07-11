'Stree 2' Shoot Begins: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Unveil Film's Spooky Theme

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have begun filming for Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. On 11 July, the film's makers unveiled the spooky theme of the much-awaited sequel from Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and announced its release date.
Taking to social media, the actors dropped an announcement video for the same, which features the message, "O Stree, raksha karna!" (O Lady, protect us.) Unlike the franchise's previous film, Stree 2 is haunted by the terror of a headless man.
Sharing the clip with his fans on social media, Rajkummar wrote, "Ek baar phir Chanderi mein faila aantak! (The terror once again spreads in Chanderi). Stree 2 filming begins!"
Here, have a look:
Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others, in pivotal roles. The film will be backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Productions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)