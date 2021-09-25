Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Confirms Release Date of Akshay Kumar’s Film
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was among those who met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office announced on Saturday that theatres in the state will reopen from 22 October. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has now announced that his film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, will release this Diwali.
Shetty shared a picture with Uddhav Thackeray on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "CLASH CONFIRMED: 'SOORYAVANSHI' VERSUS MARVEL... #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi [#AkshayKumar, #KatrinaKaif, #AjayDevgn, #RanveerSingh] will CLASH with #Marvel's superhero biggie #Eternals [#AngelinaJolie, #SalmaHayek], which releases in 6 languages in #India... This #DIWALI."
The Marvel Studios film Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, is scheduled to release on 5 November worldwide. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani, and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), and representatives of national multiplexes like PVR and INOX attended a meeting with Thackeray on Saturday to discuss the reopening of Maharashtra’s theatres.
Pen Marudhar Director Sanjay Chatar, Multiplex Association of India President Kamal Gianchandani, Inox Leisure CEO Alok Tandon, Cinepolis CEO Devang Sampat, and Carnival Cinemas CEO Kunal Sawhney also attended the meeting.
Sooryavanshi is an action film which is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba will also make cameo appearances in the film. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.
Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Niharica Raizada, and Gulshan Grover. The film was scheduled to release on 24 March, 2020 but was then postponed to 30 April 2021. Sooryavanshi’s release was further pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.