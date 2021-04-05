Sooryavanshi Release Postponed Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

Last month, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty had confirmed that the film would release on 30 April 2021, after it's initial release on 24 March 2020 was postponed. However, the movie's release has been further postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases and consequent lockdown. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Shetty during a meeting for making the decision of postponing the release.

"It was given even last week that Sooryavanshi won’t release as scheduled. The lockdown has further made it clear. It will be in place till April 30, the day Sooryavanshi was supposed to release. And there’s no guarantee that the lockdown won’t be extended, especially if cases haven’t reduced," a source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama.