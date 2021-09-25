Maharashtra Theatres and Auditoriums to Open From 22 October

Maharashtra has been gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions. Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said that schools in the state will also open on 4 October.

“In rural areas, it's going to be classes 5-12, and in cities it will be classes 8-12. To arrive at this decision, we consulted the task force on Covid... we took their opinion and included in the government resolution,” Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra government had announced in April that cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes would be shut for public access due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Press Information Bureau tweeted on Saturday that India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 84 crore.