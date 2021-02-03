Sooryavanshi or 83, Which Big Bollywood Film Will Get Crowds Back?

The central government has allowed 100% occupancy in theatres from 1 February, 2021. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued a new set of SOPs for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While the decision was welcomed by film distributors and exhibitors, theatre owners say that everything now depends on producers who are backing big ticket films. The Quint spoke to film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, who told us that allowing 100% occupancy is something that will not have much of an impact on how many people come to the theatres. Instead, what will make an impact is the grade of films that starts releasing now.