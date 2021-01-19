Would Like to Help Owners by Releasing 'Radhe' in Theatres: Salman
Salman took to Twitter to put out a statement.
On the request of the owners of cinema halls, Salman Khan has decided to release his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in theatres. The actor took to Twitter to put out a statement.
"Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatres to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah".
Salman Khan also announced that Radhe will release on Eid this year.
Some time back, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi took to Twitter to post a video of the staff of cinema halls appealing to actors such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh to release their films in theatres.
The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of cinema halls for a few months had led to huge losses. As of now, theatres have re-opened with 50% seating capacity. The last year saw many films release on OTT platforms.
