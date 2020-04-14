Sooryavanshi, ‘83 Will be First to Release Once Normalcy Returns

Multiple Bollywood films postponed their release due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Now, according to reports Sooryavanshi and ‘83 will be the first films to release once normalcy returns in the country.

Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibashish Sarkar told Mumbai Mirror that these two films will be the first ones to arrive once the lockdown situation gets settled. Talking about the postponement of the films, he said, “It’s unfortunate and depressing that the films couldn’t arrive on schedule, but we are thankful that we managed to hold back Sooryavanshi a week before its release. Otherwise, it’d have been a debacle with the lockdown enforced suddenly.”

The pot-production work on both films is yet to be completed. “We have seven-eight days of work left on Sooryavanshi and at least a month’s work of VFX on ’83. Once things start functioning, the first priority will be to complete both films. Only after that will we decide on the release,” he added. However, he ruled out the possibility of releasing the films digitally.

The Group CEO said, “But these are big films and when they do release, we will earn enough revenue to recover the additional cost of holding back.”