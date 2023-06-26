ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sonam Kapoor’s 'Blind' to Release On This Date

Sonam Kapoor’s 'Blind' to Release On This Date

'Blind' is directed by Shome Makhija, it stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Shubham Saraf.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Sonam Kapoor’s 'Blind' to Release On This Date
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Sonam Kapoor's thriller Blind is all set to be available for streaming on 7 July. It was initially planned as a theatrical release, however, the film will now have a direct-to-digital drop on JioCinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OTT platform's Twitter handle announced the news, "Sometimes it’s hard to ‘see’ the truth. Are you ready to enter the darkness of her world?Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."

Take a look here:

Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf in leading roles. This is Sonam Kapoor’s first OTT film, and it's her next after The Zoya Factor in 2019. The shooting for the film was done in Scotland in 2020.

The films will stream for free. This is the next film to stream for free after Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy.

She recently joined YRF Talent and will be managed by them.

Also Read

Actor Sonam Kapoor Signs With YRF Talent

Actor Sonam Kapoor Signs With YRF Talent

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Sonam Kapoor 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×