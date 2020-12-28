Sonam Kapoor-Starrer 'Blind' Goes on Floors in the UK

The film is being directed by Shome Makhija.

IANS
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Sonam Kapoor is all set to star in Blind.
i

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has started shooting for her new film Blind in Glasgow on Monday, 28 December. The film is an action thriller directed by Shome Makhija and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Makhija and Sonam Kapoor will be seen treading new ground with the genre in Blind, which also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Best way to start 2021".

Also Read
Sonam, Zoya, Anurag Sign Open Letter Condemning Witch-Hunt of Rhea
Sonam, Zoya, Anurag Sign Open Letter Condemning Witch-Hunt of Rhea

The film centres around a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and is slated to release in 2021.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!