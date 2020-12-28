Sonam Kapoor-Starrer 'Blind' Goes on Floors in the UK
The film is being directed by Shome Makhija.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has started shooting for her new film Blind in Glasgow on Monday, 28 December. The film is an action thriller directed by Shome Makhija and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.
Makhija and Sonam Kapoor will be seen treading new ground with the genre in Blind, which also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Best way to start 2021".
The film centres around a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer. It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and is slated to release in 2021.
