Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Sets Record Advance Booking; Re-Opens 25 Shut Cinemas

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with his upcoming film Pathaan, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return. The advance booking for Pathaan, which was opened in India on 19 January, has registered mammoth numbers in pre-sales.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has collected Rs 30 crore nett in its advance bookings, beating Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as per a report by Box Office India.