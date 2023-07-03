ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Trailer Release Has a 'Mission Impossible 7' Connection

While SRK's Jawan is slated for its release on 7 September, Mission Impossible 7 will hit the big screen on 12 July.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Trailer Release Has a 'Mission Impossible 7' Connection
After Pathaan's massive success, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of his next film, Jawan, helmed by Atlee. As per reports, the trailer for SRK's next actioner will debut on the big screen alongside Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in all formats, including IMAX.

However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

While Jawan is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September, Mission Impossible 7 will hit the silver screen on 12 July.

Jawan will mark SRK's first collaboration with Atlee. As per reports, the actor is playing a double role in the action-packed entertainer. In addition to SRK, the film also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres on 2 June, but the release was recently pushed to 7 September.

According to the film's synopsis, Jawan follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next, Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu.

