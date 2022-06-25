Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 30 Years in Bollywood, As He Reveals 'Pathaan' Poster
The film is slated to release on 25 January 2023.
The undisputed ‘King of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan, completed 30 years in the film industry and fans were quick to show their love on Twitter. And Shah Rukh also took to social media to thank his fans by sharing the motion poster for his upcoming film Pathaan.
He captioned the motion poster, stating, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan."
He also went on to add, "Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
He tagged Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand, who are all part of the film.
Shah Rukh has been receiving a lot of love from his fans on social media for completing 30 years in Bollywood. And his fans would be more than happy to see the new motion poster for his highly anticipated film.
Other than Pathaan he will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan. Both of which are highly anticipated upcoming films starring Shah Rukh in the leading role. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
