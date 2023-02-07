ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Overtakes ‘KGF 2’; Hits ₹850 Cr Worldwide on Day 13

'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25 January.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is rewriting history every day with its record-breaking box office collection. The Sidharth Anand directorial has surpassed the collections of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 on its second Monday (6 February), as per reports.

Pathaan has grossed about Rs 850 crore worldwide on the 13th day of its release. According to reports, KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs 434.7 crore in its Hindi dub version on its 13th day.

The spy thriller earned Rs 8.55 crore nett in India (Hindi: Rs 8.25 crore; all dubbed versions: Rs 0.30 crore) on its second Monday. The film has minted $39.41 million overseas, while its nett collection in India stands at Rs 438.45 crore in India.

The total worldwide gross of Pathaan is an incredible Rs 849 crore (domestic gross: Rs 525.80 crore; overseas: Rs 323.20 crore).

Pathaan is the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films' "spy universe," wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, among others, in pivotal roles. Salman Khan also has an important cameo in the film.

Pathaan released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

