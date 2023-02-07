Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Overtakes ‘KGF 2’; Hits ₹850 Cr Worldwide on Day 13

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is rewriting history every day with its record-breaking box office collection. The Sidharth Anand directorial has surpassed the collections of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 on its second Monday (6 February), as per reports.

Pathaan has grossed about Rs 850 crore worldwide on the 13th day of its release. According to reports, KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs 434.7 crore in its Hindi dub version on its 13th day.