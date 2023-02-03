'People Were Determined to Enjoy Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan': Abbas Tyrewala

The team of Pathaan is riding high on the success of the movie. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

The Quint caught up with the film's dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala about writing dialogues for Shah Rukh, the post-credit scene between him and Salman Khan, the roaring response to the movie and more.