‘Screw Dheela’ Teaser: Tiger Shroff Is Back With a Solid Punch of Entertainment
'Screw Dheela' starring Tiger Shroff alongside Rashmika Mandanna is expected to release next year.
The teaser of filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming action-drama Screw Dheela, featuring Tiger Shroff alongside Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Monday, 25 July. The three-minute teaser is a high-octane stunt-packed sequence, where Shroff has a face-off with some gangsters, who had captivated him. The actor sets himself free, and teaches them a lesson, even while he has a knife wedged deep into his shoulder.
Johar, who is the producer of the film, shared the first glipmse of his upcoming film with his fans on social media. The Koffee With Karan host wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!"
The teaser begins with the visuals of a man beating Shroff in a dim room, while he is tied to a chair. The actor looks completely different, as he is donned in the uniform of a PT teacher, with broad frames on his face. Shroff tells the man, "Sir, main ek PT teacher hoon, India ka. Akhilesh Mishra. Aapko koi galat faimi huyi hai. (Sir, I'm a PT teacher from India, Akhilesh Mishra. You have mistaken me for someone else)."
The actor is then shown a clip of a woman's silhoutte, who addresses him as 'Johnny'. The woman is then, hit with the tip of a gun by a man. As soon as the man tries to shoot Shroff, he throws off his gun with his gravity-defying kick, and sets himself free.
The Heropanti actor also shared the announcement of his next action-packed feature with his fans on social media. Shroff wrote, "Punches hain tight, par iska #ScrewDheela hai! (His punches are tight, but his screw is loose). Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon."
Fans and celebrities reacted to the teaser with their positive comments. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Brilliant as always," Shilpa Shetty commented, "Fab," while Maniesh Paul, Ayesha, and Kishu Shroff dropped fire emoticons on the post.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is reportedly expected to release next year, in 2023.
