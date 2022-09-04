Shooting For Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Begins

The film was previously called Satyanarayan Ki Katha but due to backlash last year it was changed. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kartik and Kiara were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a huge box-office hit. The film also starred Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. This movie is a sequel of sorts to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer.