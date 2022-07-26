Salman Khan, Sudeep Open Up on North vs South Debate at ‘Vikrant Rona’ Promotion

In continuation to the report, Sudeep who has previously worked with Salman and Jacqueline in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 2, commented on the trend of south films performing well at the Hindi box office. The actor shared at the event, "I don’t want to say much. I also don’t want to generalise all that. There are several films that are made in the south, and not every movie does well. We cannot call it domination. There are good times for everything."

He added, "If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films, if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain the industry for so many years? It’s like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records? It doesn’t work that way. At the end of the day, there are lots of films being made, some work, some don’t."