Salman Khan, Sudeep Open Up on North vs South Debate at ‘Vikrant Rona’ Promotion
'Vikrant Rona' starring Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez will hit the big screens on 28 July.
Actor Salman Khan recently opened up about the debate between South Cinema and Bollywood, at a promotional event of his upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona, on 25 July. Helmed under his production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films), the Hindi version of the film features Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.
At the event, Salman and Sudeep explained how "it's a beautiful thing to exchange ideas and collaborate," as per a report by The Indian Express.
In continuation to the report, Sudeep who has previously worked with Salman and Jacqueline in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 2, commented on the trend of south films performing well at the Hindi box office. The actor shared at the event, "I don’t want to say much. I also don’t want to generalise all that. There are several films that are made in the south, and not every movie does well. We cannot call it domination. There are good times for everything."
He added, "If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films, if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain the industry for so many years? It’s like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records? It doesn’t work that way. At the end of the day, there are lots of films being made, some work, some don’t."
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also shared his opinion on the same and said, "We all try to make the best film. We want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s no formula to it.”
He added, "I have worked with a lot of talent from the South. I have worked with him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, Prabhudheva, a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky now (Venkatesh), who started with Anari. There was even Kamal Haasan. All the south people have worked here and given big hits.”
Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is slated for its theatrical release on 28 July.
