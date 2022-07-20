‘There’s a Misinterpretation’: Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter Debate With Ajay Devgn

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep made headlines a few months ago after a discussion he and actor Ajay Devgn had over Hindi as the ‘national language’. Talking about pan-Indian films at an event in April, Sudeep had said that Hindi was ‘no longer a national language’ and Devgn had questioned the comment on Twitter.

Devgn wrote in Hindi, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”