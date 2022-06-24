Vikrant Rona Trailer: K Sudeep & Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer is a Visual Treat
The film is all set to hit theatres on 28 July.
The trailer of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona was released on Thursday. The film is all set to release in multiple languages, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, like many other pan-Indian films – a trend that is gaining momentum for many mainstream Indian films.
Sudeep’s film seems to follow the story of the protagonist, Vikrant Rona, as he attempts to investigate the death of a cop. Although, initially the story from the trailer seems to be a murder mystery it quickly becomes a visual spectacle of massive proportions as it brings elements of fantasy into the mix.
Moreover, the narrator seems to capture the essence of the film, as she talks about the ‘Devil’. She goes on to talk about the land of secrets and the fear that envelops the people residing in such a land. All in all, the film promises to be a visual treat as it joins the bandwagon of the other pan-Indian films.
The trailer which was released in multiple languages has already gained a whopping five million views upon its release.
The film is written and directed by Anup Bhandari. Vikrant Rona, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is all set to hit theatres on 28 July.
