'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Box Office: Alia-Ranveer Film Mints Rs 27 Cr

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has opened to great reviews from both the critics and the audience. The film opened to a whopping collection of Rs 11.1 crore at the domestic box office. On Saturday, 29 July, the flick saw a 45 percent growth in its collections, grossing Rs 16.05 crore.
This brings the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer's two-day collection to Rs 27.15 crore, according to reports.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a detailed report about the film's performance. He tweeted, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres (Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad) continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Friday 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr+ total (Nett BOC) in its *opening weekend*… Post pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 (at major centres) sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance.”
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year.
In addition to the leads, the Johar directorial also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabhana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, and Anjali Anand in pivotal roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in cinemas.
