‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Box Office: Film Opens Big With ₹11 Crore

Karan Johar’s newest offering stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, amongst other names.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
After nearly a seven-year hiatus from directing feature films, Karan Johar has come back with Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which hit theaters on Friday (28 July). The movie has already raked in more than ₹11 crore, based on reports.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and others.

Ranveer portrays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family, while Alia Bhatt's character, Rani, is a journalist from a Bengali household.

As per early estimates, the movie has collected ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, and it is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

In their review of the film, The Quint’s Pratikshya Mishra wrote, “Karan Johar fits in every bit of Bollywood he can get his hands on into Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Extravagant sets? Check. Lovers forced to separate because of family differences? Check. Past lovers reuniting with a (large) tinge of infidelity? Check. Song and dance? Elaborate monologues? Loud background music? One-liners? Check, check, check, check.”

