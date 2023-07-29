ADVERTISEMENT
Desi Twitter Showers Love And Praise On KJo's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar’s newest offering stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, amongst other names.

Desi Twitter Showers Love And Praise On KJo’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’
After opening big at the box office with ₹11 crore as its first-day collections, Karan Johar’s newest directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is making waves on yer internet!

Starring a stellar ensemble cast which includes the likes of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, the film promises to be classic Bollywood spectacle, infused with sensitive themes and political undertones.

With fan verdict on the film still rolling in, the hashtag #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahani has been trending since the goon film’s release on Friday (28 July).

Sharing a still from the film, a Twitter user wrote, “Barbenheimer ko baad mein dekhenge, today was the day for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahani. Entertainment aur emotions ka Karan Johar style smooth cocktail hai.“

Check out how others are reacting here:

How Will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fare at the B.O? Film Analysts Weigh In

How Will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fare at the B.O? Film Analysts Weigh In

