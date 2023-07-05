ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Amidst Reports of Injury, Shah Rukh Returns to India With Gauri, AbRam

Some reports had stated that Shah Rukh had sustained an injury while shooting in Los Angeles.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 5 July, Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the US. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. On Tuesday, some reports stated that Shah Rukh sustained an injury on his nose while shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles. He had reportedly also undergone a surgery for the same.

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   AbRam 

