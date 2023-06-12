ADVERTISEMENT

#AskSRK: Fan Asks Why There's No 'Jawan' Promotion; Here's SRK's Reply

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September.

On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan held another '#AskSRK' session for his fans on Twitter. The actor tweeted, "Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game…"

During the session, a fan asked SRK why there wasn't enough promotion for his upcoming film Jawan and when its official trailer would be released.

In response, SRK tweeted, "The fact that you are asking about Jawan promotion is enough!!"

Here, have a look:

The actor also revealed his plans for the evening when a fan enquired about the same. SRK shared, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee."

Here are some other 'Ask SRK' reactions:

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and will hit the big screens on 7 September.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

