ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident During Shoot in US, Undergoes Surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident During Shoot in US, Undergoes Surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident During Shoot in US, Undergoes Surgery: Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident and has now undergone a minor nose surgery, as per a report by Etimes. The Pathaan actor was working on his upcoming projects when the accident occurred in Los Angeles. In continuation of the same report, he is now back in India and recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the news report, a source close to the news outlet said,

“SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose."

However, the actor and his team are yet to issue any statement regarding the accident.

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the blockbuster hit film Pathaan. The film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in a leading role. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.

Also Read

#AskSRK: Fan Asks Why There's No 'Jawan' Promotion; Here's SRK's Reply

#AskSRK: Fan Asks Why There's No 'Jawan' Promotion; Here's SRK's Reply

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×