Pankaj Tripathi's Father Passes Away at 99

Pankaj Tripathi's father, Banaras Tiwari has died at 99.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away. He was 98. The actor has left Uttarakhand, where he was shooting for a film, to his village in Gopalganj, as per reports. His father lived there with his mother while Pankaj lived in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

A statement released by the family read, "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Pankaj in OMG 2, shared his condolences, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj's father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father's soul at his feet. Om Shanti.”

Pankaj's latest release is OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. It has been performing well at the box office.

Topics:  Pankaj Tripathi 

