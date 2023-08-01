'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar's Film Gets 'A' Certificate; CBFC Asks For Modifications

As per a report by NDTV, Akshay, who was initially essaying the character of Lord Shiva in the film, will now reportedly appear as a messenger of the deity in the final cut.

"For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board," a source close to the project told NDTV.

Besides, the modifications in the film will be both audio and visual in nature.

The film, which was largely shot in Ujjain, earlier stirred up controversy when a priest from the city's Mahakaleshwar temple demanded the deletion of a few scenes that were shot at the shrine.

In a statement given to ANI, priest Mahesh Sharma said, "The censor board has given ‘A’ certificate to the film Oh My God 2. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers. If our demand isn’t met, we will launch protests across the country."