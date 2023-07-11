OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Comes To Pankaj Tripathi's Rescue

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of his satirical comedy film OMG 2 on Tuesday, 11 July. The release of the film is slated to be on 11 August. The film will release alongside another Bollywood movie, Gadar 2.
Akshay took to his social media to share a short caption along with the video: “Rakh vishwas (have faith).”
In the teaser, we can see, Akshay as Lord Shiva. Alongside Akshay, we see Pankaj Tripathi, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, in the voice we hear that Tripathi's character believes that God will come to a person's rescue even if he is a believer or not.
The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. The sequel introduces new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Arun Govil, who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, will also be seen returning as Lord Ram. However, the nature of the role remains to be seen.
OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG, which also starred Paresh Rawal.
