'Bawaal': Hitler Reference in Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Movie Causes Stir Online

One dialogue in particular has come under the scanner where Janhvi says, "Hum sab bhi to thode bahut Hitler jaise hi hain na? (We all too are a little like Hitler, aren't we?)"

Although, without much context, it's too early to pass judgments about the dialogue and the film, but it is receiving criticism from netizens for being irresponsible and attempting to trivialise the gravity of Hitler's actions.

Here are some concerns that netizens have raised. One user wrote, "Can't believe they said we are all like Hitler, what kind of a dialogue is that?? Normalising Hitler??"