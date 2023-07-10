'Bawaal': Hitler Reference in Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Movie Causes Stir Online

ADVERTISEMENT
Some viewers have expressed concerns about trivialising Hitler's actions and equating it with greed.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming movie Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has created quite a 'bawaal' (commotion) on the internet. After the much talked-about teaser, the movie's trailer which was released on Sunday, July 9, has caught the internet's attention again.

From the looks of it, the film seems to be a romantic-thriller, but scenes depicting the Holocaust and references to Hitler have created a lot of confusion about the movie's plot.

While the choice of the scenes in the trailer have served its purpose of creating buzz and intrigue, the audience are concerned about the relevance and depiction of the events of World War II in the movie.

The Cause of Concern and Criticism

One dialogue in particular has come under the scanner where Janhvi says, "Hum sab bhi to thode bahut Hitler jaise hi hain na? (We all too are a little like Hitler, aren't we?)"

Although, without much context, it's too early to pass judgments about the dialogue and the film, but it is receiving criticism from netizens for being irresponsible and attempting to trivialise the gravity of Hitler's actions.

Here are some concerns that netizens have raised. One user wrote, "Can't believe they said we are all like Hitler, what kind of a dialogue is that?? Normalising Hitler??"

Here are other reactions:

‘In Nitesh Tiwari, We Trust’: Support From the Fans

On the other hand, some users have come to director Nitesh Tiwari's aid and are quite excited to find out how he has addressed netizens' concerns.

