'Bawaal' Teaser: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise an Intense Love Story

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the intense love story of the two characters. It begins with a clipping of Varun's character, who has fallen in love with Janhvi. The duo lives happily together until Janhvi discovers the truth about their relationship and questions Varun.

Sharing the teaser with fans on social media, Varun wrote, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!"

Have a look at the teaser here: