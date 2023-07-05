ADVERTISEMENT
'Bawaal' Teaser: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise an Intense Love Story

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will premiere on 21 July.

'Bawaal' Teaser: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Promise an Intense Love Story
The much-awaited teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Bawaal, was unveiled on 5 July. The romantic drama is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun, who plays the role of Ajay Dixit, and Janhvi, who stars as Nisha in the film.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the intense love story of the two characters. It begins with a clipping of Varun's character, who has fallen in love with Janhvi. The duo lives happily together until Janhvi discovers the truth about their relationship and questions Varun.

Sharing the teaser with fans on social media, Varun wrote, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

Bawaal will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 July.

Topics:  Varun Dhawan    Janhvi Kapoor   Bawaal 

