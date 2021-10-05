Mumbai Drugs Case: 5 Questions on NCB's Raid That Demand Attention

On Saturday night, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Among those arrested by the anti-drug agency is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Court on Monday.

During the hearing, the NCB had alleged that they found 'incriminating evidence' on Aryan Khan's phone and also claimed that his WhatsApp chats 'point to the existence of an international drug racket'. While passing the verdict, the Court stated that investigation is of 'prime importance' and extended Aryan and the others' custody till 7 October.

Going by the information that NCB has released so far, these aspects of the case are making headlines. However, here are five questions about this 'operation' that remain to be answered: