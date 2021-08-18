Was Disappointed With Maharashtra Opening Only Malls: Multiplex Association Head

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is all set to hit theatres on 19 August. It will the biggest film to release since theatres re-opened after the second wave of COVID-19. While cinemas in Maharashtra remain shut, it has been a major cause of concern for multiplex owners and producers.

The Quint spoke to Kamal Gianchandani, president of Multiplex Association of India, who told us how Maharashtra cinemas being shut has affected them.