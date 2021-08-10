Akshay Kumar on Dying Star Power, 'Bell Bottom' In Theatres and More
Akshay Kumar says theatrical release of 'Bell Bottom' is risky but he's 'keeping fingers crossed'.
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release on 19 August. This is the first film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and theatres in Mumbai remain shut. Akshay tells The Quint that it's a risk but he is keeping his fingers crossed.
The actor also spoke about why he chose Lara Dutta to play Indira Gandhi and how OTT is the reason behind the dying star power in the film industry.
Lara told me in an interview that 'Akshay called me and said you should play Indira Gandhi and I kept laughing because I thought it's one of his pranks'. What convinced you that Lara Dutta is perfect for the role?
Akshay Kumar: Because of her perfect body structure, I've known Lara for quite some time and she has that perfect poise in her which made me feel she can carry this off. She thought I was pranking her but I wanted her to do this. Even I was scared when I saw her and nobody recognised her.
Everybody was talking about Lara Dutta's look. It was fantastic. Did you expect this kind of reaction?
Akshay: Absolutely! I'll tell you why. My sister has watched Bell Bottom twice. After watching it for the second time she asked me, "Where is Lara in the film?" That's when I realised that she didn't even recognise Lara is in the film. So I told her that Indira Gandhi character is Lara. And she was shocked. And my sister was there on shoot, not on the set but she was there so that's why she asked "We took Lara for the shoot but where is she in the film?”
The trailer of Bell Bottom has received a rousing response from the audience. Do you think half the job is already done and they are willing to go to theatres?
Akshay: This is one territory which you and I cannot guess. God knows what is going to happen because now going to theatres is the people's call. It's a risk. Just hoping that people are going to realise that when we are watching a movie we are looking at the screen and not looking at each other. It's less risky I think.
See Maharashtra is closed. 30% of the money comes from Maharashtra. 50% occupancy in other states that means 50% of the other 70% is also gone. But we have to take a risk. I am keeping my fingers crossed, hoping Maharashtra opens up before 19th.Akshay Kumar, Actor
Akshay: Recently, in North, a Punjabi film released. The first day collection, I think, was around Rs. 11 lakh. From Monday onwards, it went onto become Rs. 35 lakh. To be honest, people are going to cinemas and watching [the films]. Just now, during India vs England match, there were around 50,000 people in the stadium.
I am also working. My job is even more dangerous than any job. I can’t shoot with my mask on in front of 10 people who are all delivering dialogues. Nobody is allowed to wear mask - Woh mere pe thook raha hai aur main uspe (They are spitting on me and I am on them) (laughs). So we have to work. From spot boy to everyone else with masks – it is a dangerous thing but we have to do it.Akshay Kumar, Actor
Akshay: For one and half year, I was very lucky to survive and then I got COVID-19. See, it is easy for me to sit home – I have that money so I can just do that. But, what about the workers? They are also in need for work. From when COVID-19 started till today, I have finished 5 films.
What is the thought process that Akshay Kumar puts in while choosing a film?
Akshay: It's not a thought process. It's something that comes from the heart. I think creativity comes from your heart. That's what I follow. It doesn't involve too much of thinking. Also I am not that kind of an actor who takes one to two months to just get into a character. I do films like... today I am done with this so tomorrow I'll move on to another and then the third. Like, I finished shooting for Raksha Bandhan and next day I was shooting for Cinderella. Once this gets over I'll be shooting for Ram Setu.
Has it ever happened that you have said no to a film and later regretted it?
"I regret not doing a film but that was because I didn't have dates. And that film was Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. That was offered to me but I was doing Housefull."Akshay Kumar, Actor
Do you ever sit back and watch your own films?
Akshay: When I am doing my make-up or eating my food in my van. If something is on television then I watch it. But it's never like 'Oh! Today I am going to watch my own films'
What, according to you, has been the proudest moment of your career so far?
Akshay: The proudest moment of my career is to be in this industry for as many years as possible. I feel that every ten years there is a bus that leaves. You have to run and get into that bus, which will take you to the next ten years. Then you have to catch the bus again. So, you have to keep working hard so that you do not miss that bus. It’s just my way of explaining things. So, my proudest moment is when I get on that bus.
Since 2019 we have seen how OTT space has given opportunities to actors to evolve with their craft. More actors are getting the chance to be more visible. Which also means the star power value is dying down. What do you think about it?
Akshay: Yeah, there are more and more people and all of them are so busy. Today, if you try to get a character actor and if he is little bit famous, he doesn’t have dates. These days, you might get a big actor’s date but not the character actor.
"I think it’s become now like ‘You don’t have a date? Okay, I will take this person!’ and I don’t want to miss out on anything. If a good script comes my way, I say ‘I am doing it.’ I am not going to say ‘I don’t have the date, so you wait.’ I know the person won’t wait and will head to the next person he gets. Stop showing off your star power because there’s nothing called star power. The power is only in the script. If you are getting a good script, ‘Chup chaap le lo!’"Akshay Kumar, Actor
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.