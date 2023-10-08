Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 2: Akshay Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore in India

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, saw a growth at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. As per reports, the film earned over Rs 4.5 crore on Saturday. It had earned Rs 2.8 crore nett on Friday. So far, the film has minted Rs 7.5 crore nett in India.

The film is based on late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989. Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri are also part of the cast.