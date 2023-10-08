Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 2: Akshay Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore in India

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, saw a growth at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. As per reports, the film earned over Rs 4.5 crore on Saturday. It had earned Rs 2.8 crore nett on Friday. So far, the film has minted Rs 7.5 crore nett in India.
The film is based on late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989. Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri are also part of the cast.
As quoted by PTI Akshay said about the movie, "We are going through a very nice phase where people are doing all kinds of films and they are working. I have done both kinds of films (content and masala entertainers). Don't put pressure on the film (Mission Raniganj) by thinking that it will do business. I can do that kind of film (commercial) and get that kind of numbers also. But I am happy doing a film that brings a change in the society."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)