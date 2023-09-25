‘Mission Raniganj’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is on a Mission to Rescue Coal Miners

The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue unveiled the film's official trailer on 25 September. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is inspired by the real life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission at the Raniganj Coalfield in November 1989.

The biographical drama stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.