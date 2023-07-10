ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Johar Announces Next Production Venture With Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri

The film will hit theatres on 23 February, 2024.

Bollywood
Karan Johar Announces Next Production Venture With Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri
On Sunday, 9 July, Karan Johar took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming production venture. The yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy is being directed by Anand Tiwari and will star Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film will hit theatres on 23 February, 2024.

Karan started with an appreciation note for the director and co-producer. “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons…. @bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance.”

Karan also praised the actors, calling Vicky an amazing actor and a "human being of dignity and strength". Johar called Tripti Dimri ‘solid’ and Ammy Virk a ‘powerhouse’ of energy and artistry".

“I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!” the filmmaker added.

Topics:  Karan Johar   Vicky Kaushal   triptii dimri 

