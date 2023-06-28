Karan Johar Pens Long Note As 'Tum Kya Mile' Drops; Pays Homage to Yash Chopra

Karan Johar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On Wednesday, 28 June, the filmmaker penned a long note before the release of the film's song 'Tum Kya Mile.'
Johar shared that he wanted to film a love song that would "unabashedly" pay homage to his Guru, Yash Chopra.
Sharing the song with his fans, Johar wrote, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani!"
Watch the full song here:
Sharing a romantic still of Alia and Ranveer from the song, Johar wrote in his note for Chopra, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say 'you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it' but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me."
"Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true… My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself… she gave her heart to our song…" he added.
He concluded the post by saying, "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold… This one’s for you Yash uncle… Your fan forever, Karan."
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on 7 July.
