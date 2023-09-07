ADVERTISEMENT
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Fans Going to Mumbai Theatre to Watch 6AM Show

Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy reportedly had a 6am show for Jawan for the first time.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
The much-anticipated Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in lead roles, hit theatres on 7 September. The film is directed by Atlee. As per reports, Jawan is the first Hindi film to have a 6 am show at Mumbai's popular theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. A fan page of Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of hundreds of fans going for the 6am show. People can be seen dancing and singing outside the theatre to celebrate King Khan.

Overwhelmed with the love, Shah Rukh reposted the video and thanked his fans for their support.

"Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks," Shah Rukh wrote.

Shah Rukh will reportedly appear in multiple avatars in the Atlee directorial. Deepika Padukone also has a guest appearance in the film.

