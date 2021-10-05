How Are the Three New People Arrested Connected to the Mumbai Drugs Case?
NCB claims that one of the arrested, Shreyash Nair, has connections with Aryan Khan.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two more people in connection to the raid that took place on Saturday night onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
Of the two people arrested, one was caught during another raid on the cruise ship, and the other person is said to be a drug peddler in the Jogeshwari area.
According to NCB sources, hydroponic weed from the first person and mephedrone in commercial quantity from the alleged drug peddler have been recovered. Both of them will be presented before a Mumbai court on 5 October.
The NCB has also arrested one Shreyas Nair in the drugs case on 4 October. Shreyas Nair was taken into custody after a raid conducted in Mumbai's Goregaon. So far, the investigation has revealed that Shreyas has connections with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has also been arrested in the cruise case.
Shreyas is reportedly a friend of Aryan and Arbaaz Merchantt, another accused in the case. Shreyas's name has surfaced in chats recovered from mobile phones of Aryan and Arbaaz. NCB sources have told The Quint that Shreyas was also supposed to attend the party, but due to some reason he could not go.
It is being said that late Monday night, NCB officials took Arbaaz to different areas of Mumbai as part of their investigation. According to the information given by the NCB in court, many big names related to the alleged drug trafficking have surfaced from WhatsApp chats of the accused. Based on this information, the NCB is now raiding the said places from where the racket is being run.
A total of three more people have been detained in this operation. The three are said to be drug peddlers who provide drugs to high profile clients. It is assumed that more big names will be revealed after they are questioned. So far, the NCB has arrested a total of 11 people in the case. Eight people, including Aryan, were produced in court on Monday, following which they were sent to custody till 7 October.
