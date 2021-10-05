How Are the Three New People Arrested Connected to the Mumbai Drugs Case?

Shreyas is reportedly a friend of Aryan and Arbaaz Merchantt, another accused in the case. Shreyas's name has surfaced in chats recovered from mobile phones of Aryan and Arbaaz. NCB sources have told The Quint that Shreyas was also supposed to attend the party, but due to some reason he could not go.

It is being said that late Monday night, NCB officials took Arbaaz to different areas of Mumbai as part of their investigation. According to the information given by the NCB in court, many big names related to the alleged drug trafficking have surfaced from WhatsApp chats of the accused. Based on this information, the NCB is now raiding the said places from where the racket is being run.