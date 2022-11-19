Monica, O My Darling: The Film's Soundtrack Hilariously Drives The Plot Forward

Dark comedies are a hot favourite for Bollywood these days. But none of those films, Darlings nor Good Luck Jerry, managed to use the background score quite so efficiently. And perhaps with good reason, considering the subject matter was vastly different, a tad bit more serious.

Yet, it should be noted, that in Monica O My Darling we relish in the dark aspects of the film, the hero is for the most part selfish, the other characters are also agenda driven. So we don't squirm when they are faced with a predicament we rejoice, simultaneously wanting them to overcome it, but doing so in-between giggles. Which says more about the director Vasan Bala's vision, than anything else.