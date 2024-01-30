ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Witnesses Drop

Director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' hit the big screens on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's aerial action drama, Fighter, witnessed a drop in its box office collections on Monday, 29 January. The Sidharth Anand directorial hit the big screens on 25 January, ahead of the Republic Day holiday on Friday.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8 crore nett on its fifth day of release.

In continuation of the report, Fighter opened to a decent collection of Rs 22.5 crore, followed by Rs 39.5 crore on its second day and Rs 27.5 crore on the third day. The film minted Rs 29 crore on Sunday, bringing its overall collection to Rs 126.5 crore at the domestic box office.

In addition to the leads, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

