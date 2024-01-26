ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Fighter’ Box Office Day 1: Hrithik-Deepika’s Film Is off to a Great Start

'Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' released in theatres on Thursday, 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, hit the big screens on Thursday, 25 January. The film is touted to be India's first aerial-action drama, which features the lead actors as Indian Air Force (IAF) officers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter is off to a great start at the box office. The film earned an estimated Rs 22 crore nett on its opening day in India.

As per reports, the film earned Rs 7.21 crore on its first day just through advance booking. It is likely to pick up pace from Friday, which is a public holiday because of Republic Day, and throughout the weekend.

In addition to the leads, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

