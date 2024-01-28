ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fighter' Box Office Day 3: Deepika-Hrithik's Film Set to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

Director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' hit the big screens on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, is scaling new heights. The aerial action drama had a good start on Thursday (25 January) and recorded even better numbers on the Republic Day holiday on Friday.

However, the film witnessed a drop in its collections on Saturday. According to reports, Fighter earned Rs 27.6 crore on the third day of its release.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The film opened with a decent collection of Rs 24.60 crore, followed by a whopping Rs 41.2 crore on Day 2. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Fighter recorded nearly 29 percent occupancy on Saturday.

The film is all set to enter the Rs 100 club at the domestic box office, with its total collections now standing at Rs 93.40 crore.

Have a look at his tweet here:

According to reports, Fighter is performing well despite its two major limitations: firstly, the film has been banned in Gulf countries, and secondly, it has not been released in any regional languages.

In addition to the leads, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

Also Read

'Fighter' Review: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Takes Off, Doesn't Soar

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fighter' Box Office Day 3: Deepika-Hrithik's Film Set to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

Director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' hit the big screens on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, is scaling new heights. The aerial action drama had a good start on Thursday (25 January) and recorded even better numbers on the Republic Day holiday on Friday.

However, the film witnessed a drop in its collections on Saturday. According to reports, Fighter earned Rs 27.6 crore on the third day of its release.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The film opened with a decent collection of Rs 24.60 crore, followed by a whopping Rs 41.2 crore on Day 2. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Fighter recorded nearly 29 percent occupancy on Saturday.

The film is all set to enter the Rs 100 club at the domestic box office, with its total collections now standing at Rs 93.40 crore.

Have a look at his tweet here:

According to reports, Fighter is performing well despite its two major limitations: firstly, the film has been banned in Gulf countries, and secondly, it has not been released in any regional languages.

In addition to the leads, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

Also Read

'Fighter' Review: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Takes Off, Doesn't Soar

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×