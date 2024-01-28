'Fighter' Box Office Day 3: Deepika-Hrithik's Film Set to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, is scaling new heights. The aerial action drama had a good start on Thursday (25 January) and recorded even better numbers on the Republic Day holiday on Friday.
However, the film witnessed a drop in its collections on Saturday. According to reports, Fighter earned Rs 27.6 crore on the third day of its release.
The film opened with a decent collection of Rs 24.60 crore, followed by a whopping Rs 41.2 crore on Day 2. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Fighter recorded nearly 29 percent occupancy on Saturday.
The film is all set to enter the Rs 100 club at the domestic box office, with its total collections now standing at Rs 93.40 crore.
According to reports, Fighter is performing well despite its two major limitations: firstly, the film has been banned in Gulf countries, and secondly, it has not been released in any regional languages.
In addition to the leads, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.
