Raj Kumar Gupta on Sabrina Lall and the Making of 'No One Killed Jessica'

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta says he was shocked to know about the demise of Sabrina Lall on Sunday night. Lall was instrumental in the making of Gupta's second film No One Killed Jessica (2011), which dealt with the murder of Jessica Lall in 1999 and her sister Sabrina's subsequent battle for justice. 53-year-old Sabrina passed away on 15 August after a prolonged illness.

Gupta, who made the hugely successful No One Killed Jessica, worked closely with Lall to research the case before scripting his film in which Vidya Balan essayed Sabrina Lall's role. "When I first met Sabrina with my producers, we had already had a few conversations over the telephone and she was onboard about the idea of making a film about her sister Jessica and on herself and what we wanted to explore. I was a little nervous during my first meeting because I didn't know whether she would open up about what she had gone through, as it was something that was so personal and tragic to her," says Gupta while talking to The Quint.

However, the filmmaker's apprehensions were soon put to rest because Lall was very open and accessible while talking about her painful struggle in fighting the system to bring justice to her late sister. "She was so forthcoming, and it was easy to speak to her. It was a very normal conversation. And as I spoke to her, I came to know how strong she was from inside, even though she had gone through what she had, Sabrina was very open while talking to me about the case," recalls Gupta.