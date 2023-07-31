'Dream Girl 2': Ananya Panday Turns Desi in New Poster; Film's Teaser Out

ADVERTISEMENT
'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will release in theatres on 25 August.

The much-awaited teaser of Dream Girl 2 is finally out. The makers also dropped a new poster for the film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that its official trailer will be released on Tuesday, 1 August.

The caption of the post read, "Everyone’s Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow."

Have a look at the teaser here:

The film's new poster introduced us to Ayushmann's dream girl, Ananya, in her desi avatar.

Sharing the poster with his fans, Ayushmann wrote, "Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! (This is Pari, my Dream Girl)"

Here, take a look:

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 is the second installment of the franchise.

In addition to the lead actors, the comedy-drama also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens on 25 August.

