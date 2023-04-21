Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Pooja Gets A Call From Salman Khan In Hilarious Video

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on 7 July. In a hilarious video, Ayushmann's character from the film, Pooja, is seen getting a call from Salman Khan. The witty repartee between the two is sure to leave you in splits.
Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account to share the video. In the caption she wrote, "Bola tha na iss baar Eid pe Pooja hogi. Lo aa gayi."
In the video, we can see Pooja getting a call from Salman. He is insistent that Pooja show her face, however, much to his disappointment his wish remains unfulfilled.
Earlier, Ayushmann had featured in similar teaser videos where he had received calls from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor as well during their film releases.
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)