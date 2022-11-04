ADVERTISEMENT

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Re-Release: Shah Rukh Film Takes Over Box Office

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was re-released in select cinemas on 2 November on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Re-Release: Shah Rukh Film Takes Over Box Office
i

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was busy celebrating his 57th birthday on 2 November. He was also spotted outside Mannat to greet his fans as they cheered on for him. Moreover, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge re-released the film in cinemas. The film was released on limited screenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in spite of the fact that the film was released in 1995 and is also available to stream on an OTT platform, the audience still went to watch the movie on SRK's birthday. To top it all, the re-release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set a new record at the box office.

According to India Today the new records from the top cinema chains are as follows; for PVR it's Rs 13,10,000, Inox it's Rs 5,54,000 and the form for Cinepolis is Rs 4,40,000.

Moreover, in many theatres several shows of DDLJ were houseful.

On the other hand, SRK is also working with YRF films yet again in Pathaan. The film is worlds apart from DDLJ, with it's action-packed thriller tonality. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawaan.

Also Read

25 Years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Madhuri, Karisma Kapoor Walk Down Memory Lane

25 Years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Madhuri, Karisma Kapoor Walk Down Memory Lane

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Kajol   Shah Rukh Khan   SRK 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×