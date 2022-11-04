Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Re-Release: Shah Rukh Film Takes Over Box Office

And in spite of the fact that the film was released in 1995 and is also available to stream on an OTT platform, the audience still went to watch the movie on SRK's birthday. To top it all, the re-release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set a new record at the box office.

According to India Today the new records from the top cinema chains are as follows; for PVR it's Rs 13,10,000, Inox it's Rs 5,54,000 and the form for Cinepolis is Rs 4,40,000.

Moreover, in many theatres several shows of DDLJ were houseful.

On the other hand, SRK is also working with YRF films yet again in Pathaan. The film is worlds apart from DDLJ, with it's action-packed thriller tonality. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawaan.