'Cirkus' Box Office Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Mints A Dismal 2.25 Crore
Rohit Shetty's film failed to keep up with James Cameron’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Cirkus, wasn't able to compete with James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water and collected a dismal 2.25 crore at the box office on its fifth day. The Rohit Shetty film, which released last Friday, (23 December), minted 7.5 crores on its first day and Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, collected a meagre 20.5 crores on Sunday and minted 2.5 crores on Monday.
Film distributor Abhimanyu Bansal tweeted the box office figures of Cirkus. His post read, “On Day5 #RanveerSingh #RohitShetty s #Cirkus collected ₹2.25Cr. NBOC.”
The Rohit Shetty film failed to bring in the audience as another mass-entertainer film, Avatar: The Way of Water has become a raging success at the Indian box office.
Cirkus, starring Ranveer in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. The film failed to rake in money despite it releasing during Christmas.
Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar.
